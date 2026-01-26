Brown recorded two assists in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Seattle.

Brown played a hand in both goals scored by New Jersey on Sunday. With the pair of secondary helpers, he is up to 11 assists, 21 points, 61 shots on net and 26 blocks across 45 games this season. The 32-year-old winger is currently riding a three-game point streak and has carved out a solid role in New Jersey's middle six. Already just nine points away from matching the 30 points he posted in 82 regular-season games with the Oilers a year ago, Brown should remain involved with his new team's offense moving forward, giving him decent fantasy value in deep leagues.