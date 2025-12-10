Brown pocketed three assists with one blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The Devils' third line powered the offense Tuesday, with Brown, Arseny Gritsyuk and Cody Glass combining for two goals and eight points, including the game-winner in the third period from Glass. The three points were a season high for Brown, and in 12 games since returning from an upper-body injury in mid-November he's managed a goal and six points.