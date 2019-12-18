Devils' Connor Carrick: Activated off IR
Carrick (finger) has been activated off injured reserve, but he won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Anaheim.
Now that he's recovered from his broken finger, Carrick will resume his duties as the Devils' seventh defenseman, which will involve sitting as a healthy scratch on a regular basis. The 25-year-old American can be ignored in all fantasy formats.
