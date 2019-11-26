Devils' Connor Carrick: Back at practice
Carrick (finger) practiced for the first time since suffering a broken finger Tuesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Carrick has been sidelined since undergoing surgery in late October, but he appears to be finally closing in on a return to game action. Once healthy, the 25-year-old American, who's picked up one assist in four games this campaign, will return to a rotational role as the Devils' seventh defenseman.
