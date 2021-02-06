Carrick was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
The Devils have 16 players left in the league's virus protocol. It's uncertain when they'll return to action, and there's no guarantee Carrick will be in the lineup when that happens. After all, he was a healthy scratch in every game before being placed in protocol.
More News
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Lands in COVID-19 protocol•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Offers rare assist•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Hops in front of three shots•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Activated off IR•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Recalled from conditioning stint•