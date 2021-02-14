Carrick cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
The Devils have just five players remaining in the league's virus protocol. They're scheduled to return Tuesday against the Rangers. Carrick served as a healthy scratch in every game before his placement in protocol.
