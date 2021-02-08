Carrick was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Monday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Carrick was removed from protocols over the weekend but found himself back on the list with just about every one of his Devils teammates. The NHL has postponed New Jersey's games through at least Feb. 15. The 5-foot-11 blueliner has yet to make his season debut.
More News
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Back from COVID-19 protocol•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Lands in COVID-19 protocol•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Offers rare assist•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Hops in front of three shots•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Activated off IR•