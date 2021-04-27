site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Connor Carrick: Bounced to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Carrick was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Carrick has been in the Devils' lineup for the last four games while P.K. Subban is stuck in COVID-19 protocols. The 27-year-old could be recalled for Tuesday's tilt with the Flyers.
