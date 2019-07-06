Devils' Connor Carrick: Elects for arbitration
Carrick filed for arbitration Friday.
Carrick played 34 games for the Devils in 2018-19, finding the scoresheet 11 times along the way. Last year, the 25-year-old defenseman took in $1.3 million and should expect to sign a similar deal for the 2019-20 season.
