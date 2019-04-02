Devils' Connor Carrick: Ends point drought
Carrick scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
He'd gone without a point in seven straight games coming into Monday, while the goal was only his second of the season -- with the other coming in mid-October. Carrick is a solid hand in his own zone, but the 24-year-old simply doesn't offer much fantasy upside.
