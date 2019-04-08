Devils' Connor Carrick: Fails to take step forward

Carrick went scoreless with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's season finale against Florida, finishing the season with two goals, 11 points and a minus-13 rating in 34 games between the Stars and Devils.

It's likely the Devils will opt to retain the restricted free agent after acquiring him at the trade deadline. Carrick has shown flashes of ability, but he hasn't been able to put it all together, recording no more than 12 points in a season while already dressing for four different NHL teams.