Devils' Connor Carrick: Handed qualifying offer

Carrick was qualified by the Devils on Tuesday.

Carrick finished 2018-19 with a pair of goals to go along with nine assists and was a minus-13 in 34 appearances. Considering he dressed in New Jersey's final 20 games, one would assume the team has interest in bringing him back in 2019-20. Last year saw Carrick average the highest TOI of his career, playing an average of 16:48 per night.