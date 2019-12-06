Play

Devils' Connor Carrick: Headed on conditioning assignment

New Jersey loaned Carrick (finger) to AHL Binghamton on a conditioning assignment Friday.

Carrick has been sidelined since Oct. 14 due to a broken finger, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him stay with Binghamton for the full two weeks the NHL allows for conditioning assignments. Once he's deemed fully fit, the 25-year-old will return to his role as the Devils' seventh defenseman.

