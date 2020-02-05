Devils' Connor Carrick: Hops in front of three shots
Carrick blocked three shots and finished minus-1 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canadiens.
When Carrick enters the lineup, which isn't often, he's mainly a defensive contributor. The 25-year-old has started a whopping 64.7 percent of shifts in the defensive zone, and he's blocked 22 shots through 13 games.
More News
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Activated off IR•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Headed on conditioning assignment•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Back at practice•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Will miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Devils' Connor Carrick: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.