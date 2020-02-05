Play

Devils' Connor Carrick: Hops in front of three shots

Carrick blocked three shots and finished minus-1 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

When Carrick enters the lineup, which isn't often, he's mainly a defensive contributor. The 25-year-old has started a whopping 64.7 percent of shifts in the defensive zone, and he's blocked 22 shots through 13 games.

