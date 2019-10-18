Devils' Connor Carrick: In and out of press box
Carrick was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Carrick has dressed for four of New Jersey's first seven games and has one assist to show for his efforts. He suited up for 34 contests between the Devils and Stars last season, and Carrick should continue to rotate between the third defensive pairing and the press box.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.