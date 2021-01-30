Carrick was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Carrick left the team for the birth of his first child, so he's quarantining as a precaution. The 26-year-old won't play in Sunday's road game against the Sabres; it's unclear how long he'll be out.
