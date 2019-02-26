Devils' Connor Carrick: Makes mark in Devils debut

Carrick picked up two assists in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

The 24-year-old wasted no time in endearing himself to Devils fans in his first game since the trade from the Stars. Remarkably, Carrick is already on his fourth organization in five NHL seasons, but he might finally get a chance to establish himself as a regular member of a blue line corps on a New Jersey squad already looking ahead to 2019-20.