Devils' Connor Carrick: Offers rare assist

Carrick notched a helper in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

The 25-year-old blueliner picked up his fifth assist of the year, and his first in nine games. Carrick has added 35 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-4 rating through 25 contests -- he's a part-time player with minimal offense. Don't expect Carrick to make much of an impact from a fantasy standpoint.