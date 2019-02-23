Devils' Connor Carrick: Packaged over to New Jersey

The Stars dealt Carrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick to the Devils for Ben Lovejoy on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Both players involved in this deal are defensemen, but unlike Lovejoy, he'll be under club control as a restricted free agent this summer. Carrick's totals this season consist of one goal and three helpers over 14 games -- there's not much fantasy value here, but Carrick is moving onto his third team in two years and really would stand to benefit from more continuity with a given team.