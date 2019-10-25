Devils' Connor Carrick: Placed on injured reserve

Carrick was designated for injured reserve after sustaining an upper-body injury at practice Thursday.

Carrick served as a healthy scratch in four of the Devils' first eight games, so his spot on the blue line was tenuous at best. Matt Tennyson figures to remain in the lineup versus Arizona on Friday, while the team used the open spot on the 23-man roster to activate Will Butcher (upper body). Carrick will miss a minimum of two games due to his placement on IR.