Devils' Connor Carrick: Recalled from conditioning stint
The Devils recalled Carrick (finger) from his conditioning assignment with AHL Binghamton on Thursday, but remain on long-term injured reserve for the time being, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Carrick made an appearence in three AHL games with Binghamton, but went pointless and was a minus-3. He'll join the team in Colorado ahead of the front end of the team's two-game road trip that starts Friday. Another update on the 25-year-old's status should surface once he's activated off IR.
