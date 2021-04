Carrick tallied a goal and an assist with a pair of blocks Tuesday in a 6-4 win over the Flyers.

Carrick, who was scoreless in his first five games of the season, gave the Devils a 4-3 lead in the third period when he made a nifty move to gain the zone and beat Brian Elliott with a shot from the right faceoff circle. He also picked up an assist on Mikhail Maltsev's empty-netter later in the period, giving the 27-year-old Carrick his first multi-point game since 2018-19.