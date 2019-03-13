Devils' Connor Carrick: Rough night on defense

Carrick picked up an assist but also went minus-4 in a 9-4 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.

It wasn't a pretty game for most of the Devils' roster, and Carrick was no exception. He did pick up his first point since he had two assists in his first game with the team on Feb. 25. Carrick now has a goal and six helpers in 22 games between the Stars and Devils this year.