Devils' Connor Carrick: Signs two-year pact
Carrick agreed to terms on a two-year, $3 million contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.
Carrick was scheduled for an arbitration hearing, but the two sides were apparently able to come to an agreement. After being traded to New Jersey from Dallas last season, the Illinois native notched one goal, six assists and 26 shots in 20 appearances. The addition of P.K. Subban creates a bit of a logjam on the blue line, which could see Carrick struggle for ice time.
