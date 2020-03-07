Devils' Connor Carrick: Tallies first goal of season
Carrick potted a goal on five shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Carrick's tally at 17:58 of the second period stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old blueliner has two points in his last three games, and six points through 27 contests overall. He remains in a limited, third-pairing role which isn't likely to generate much fantasy interest.
