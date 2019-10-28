Devils' Connor Carrick: Will miss 4-6 weeks

Carrick underwent surgery on his broken finger and will miss 4-6 weeks.

Carrick was already designated for injured reserve, but this may be longer than the team was originally hoping. The blueliner doesn't offer much in terms of offensive upside, he's cracked the 10-point mark just once in his career, but his absence from the lineup could increase the amount of rubber the Devils' netminders face. With Carrick on the shelf, Mirco Mueller and Will Butcher (upper body) could both see upticks in ice time.