Hellebuyck recorded a 23-save shutout in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hellebuyck got a day off Saturday and bounced back with his first shutout as a Devil. The 33-year-old netminder has won all five of his starts with his new team, adding a 1.96 GAA and a .913 save percentage. After Sunday's win, general manager Sunny Mehta announced Hellebuyck would not play Tuesday in Winnipeg, avoiding a matchup versus his former team. With that news, expect Jake Allen to play Tuesday while Hellebuyck returns to the crease Thursday versus the Capitals in the first half of a home-and-home set.