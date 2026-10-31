Hellebuyck stopped 19 of 21 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Hellebuyck has won both of his starts since joining the Devils. The team in front of him has made it pretty simple too -- Hellebuyck has allowed just three goals on 39 shots over his two outings. The 33-year-old netminder is showing no signs of rust as he ramps up for No. 1 duties between the pipes. He'll get a bit of a breather before the Devils' next game, which will likely be Hellebuyck's home debut in New Jersey against the Oilers on Tuesday.