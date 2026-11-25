Hellebuyck is expected to start on the road against Columbus on Wednesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hellebuyck is 8-1-0 with a 2.71 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. His GAA and save percentage are somewhat skewed by his shaky appearance Saturday in which he allowed four goals on six shots across just 9:03 of ice time. He stabilized Monday by stopping 19 of 21 shots en route to a 3-2 victory over Columbus, and it seems he'll get an opportunity to earn a second straight win over the Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, Columbus is 9-13-0 after dropping six of its past eight games.