Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that Hellebuyck (not injury related) intends to play during the Devils' upcoming three-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

While Hellebuyck appears to be close to making his team debut, Keefe said that there are "several boxes they'll need to tick" before the Devils officially give the green light to their new netminder. If Hellebuyck is held out during New Jersey's back-to-back set that includes a game against Dallas on Tuesday and a matchup against Colorado on Wednesday, Jake Allen and Remi Poirier would likely handle goaltending duties for the Devils.