Hellebuyck made 22 saves in a 3-2 shootour win over Columbus on Wednesday.

Hellebuyck was dialed in Wednesday and earned the game's first star for his work. The netminder has rebounded nicely from coughing up a hairball against St. Louis on Saturday. Hellebuyck has won two straight and allowed just two goals in each of those wins. And more importantly, he backstopped the Devils on the penalty kill, going 4-for-4 with a man down. Work on the PK was Hellebuyck's Achilles this season -- he had a .758 save percentage on 33 shots when opponents were on the man advantage heading into Wednesday. He's playing his best hockey of the season right now -- the rust is finally off his game.