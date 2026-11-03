Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Oilers, per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Hellebuyck will get his first home start with New Jersey on Tuesday after picking up two road wins to begin his tenure with his new squad. Overall, the 33-year-old star has a 2-0-0 record, a 1.50 GAA and a .923 save percentage across 39 shots on net over two appearances this season. He'll look to carry his momentum into Tuesday's clash, which is slated to be a difficult outing against the Oilers, who rank second in the NHL with 4.20 goals per game this season. Hellebuyck remains a must-start Tuesday despite the tough matchup.