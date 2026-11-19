Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

It was a close game, but Hellebuyck came out on the losing side for the first time this season after Jake Evans' tiebreaker in the third period. Hellebuyck has been a stabilizing force between the pipes for the Devils, going 7-1-0 with a 2.36 GAA and a .912 save percentage in eight starts. That's not even his best form, though it is an improvement on what he did with the Jets in 2025-26. He'll likely get the nod again Saturday in St. Louis.