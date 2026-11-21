Hellebuyck will guard the road goal in Saturday's clash against the Blues, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hellebuyck will look to bounce back Saturday after being handed his first loss of the season against Montreal on Wednesday. The 33-year-old netminder has been excellent otherwise, posting a 7-1-0 record, a 2.36 GAA, a shutout and a .912 save percentage over eight appearances this season. He remains a must-start in all fantasy formats ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Blues, who rank 19th in the NHL with 3.05 goals per game this season.