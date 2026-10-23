Hellebuyck was traded to the Devils from the Jets on Friday in exchange for Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Alexander Command, Nick Bjugstad (pectoral) and a pair of draft picks.

Hellebuyck was suspended by the Jets to begin the 2026-27 campaign amid his looming trade request, but he'll presumably be available for the Devils shortly after he joins the team. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner made 57 regular-season appearances for Winnipeg last year, going 23-23-11 with a 2.86 GAA and .895 save percentage.