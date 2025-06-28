Fondrk was the 50th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Fondrk showed enough during his time at the US NTDP to be a fairly high draft pick despite dealing with injuries and consequently rarely playing at 100 percent. He has a lot of talent and might have been taken in the latter stages of the first round if he had stayed healthy. Fondrk's game lacks physicality, and there are consistency issues to work through. However, he has a decent amount of individual skill, uses his teammates well and can really shoot the puck. He's a buy-low guy in many regards, and it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see Fondrk's stock rise when he heads to Boston University in the fall.