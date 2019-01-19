Devils' Cory Schneider: Activated off injured reserve

The Devils activated Schneier (abdomen) off of injured reserve Saturday.

With the All-Star break ahead, it appears the Devils are leaving no doubt that Schneider will be ready for the first game of the second half against the Penguins on Jan. 28. Mackenzie Blackwood was shipped back to AHL Binghamton to get in some playing time during the recess, but it's possible he will rejoin the NHL squad afterward. If not, Schneider and Keith Kinkaid will handle the goaltending duties.