Devils' Cory Schneider: Activated off injured reserve

Schneider (hip) was taken off injured reserve Friday and will head down to AHL Binghamton for a conditioning assignment.

Schneider will likely feature for Binghamton either Friday or Saturday, which rules him out versus the Flyers on Saturday, but there is a chance he could be back in time for Thursday's matchup with Nashville. Even once given the green light to play, the club could decide to ride Keith Kinkaid, who is 4-1-0 with two shutouts and a 1.61 GAA.