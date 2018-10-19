Devils' Cory Schneider: Activated off injured reserve
Schneider (hip) was taken off injured reserve Friday and will head down to AHL Binghamton for a conditioning assignment.
Schneider will likely feature for Binghamton either Friday or Saturday, which rules him out versus the Flyers on Saturday, but there is a chance he could be back in time for Thursday's matchup with Nashville. Even once given the green light to play, the club could decide to ride Keith Kinkaid, who is 4-1-0 with two shutouts and a 1.61 GAA.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...