Devils' Cory Schneider: Aiming for full practice Monday

Devils coach John Hynes said Schneider (groin) will be off the ice Sunday with plans to get the goalie into a full practice Monday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

This is a clear sign of progress for Schneider, who has not been in the crease since Jan. 23 against the Bruins. Hopefully a more concrete timetable for his return will be revealed after his anticipated practice at the beginning of next week.