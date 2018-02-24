Devils' Cory Schneider: Aiming for full practice Monday
Devils coach John Hynes said Schneider (groin) will be off the ice Sunday with plans to get the goalie into a full practice Monday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
This is a clear sign of progress for Schneider, who has not been in the crease since Jan. 23 against the Bruins. Hopefully a more concrete timetable for his return will be revealed after his anticipated practice at the beginning of next week.
