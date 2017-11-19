Devils' Cory Schneider: Allows five goals in second period
Schneider was pulled after letting in five goals in the second period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
Overall, he made 17 saves, but when the gates opened the flood began. Schneider came into Saturday on a high, at least as far as his own stats were concerned. His .917 save percentage is 13th among goalies with at least 10 starts. But lack of support from his own team has led to a 1-2-2 record in his last five games. Schneider will bounce back -- he's proving that last season really was an outlier.
