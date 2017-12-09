Devils' Cory Schneider: Allows five in loss to Jackets

Schneider saved just 23 of 28 shots during Friday's 5-3 loss to Columbus.

After surrendering two goals or fewer in four of his previous five outings, this was a disappointing showing from Schneider. Still, after a disastrous 2016-17 campaign, his 11 wins, .919 save percentage and 2.72 GAA represent the beginning of a strong rebound. Fantasy owners can continue to start Schneider confidently in the majority of matchups moving forward.