Devils' Cory Schneider: Allows four goals in loss
Schneider made 22 saves in a 5-1 loss to Boston.
He allowed four goals. Boston's top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak shredded Schneider -- they scored three times and had eight points. Schneider has looked good in his return from injury, but he's playing behind a porous team. His overall record is now 5-12-3. You should probably look elsewhere for fantasy points.
