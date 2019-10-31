Devils' Cory Schneider: Allows seven in OT loss
Schneider gave up all seven goals, on 23 shots, in Wednesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Schneider remains winless in 2019-20, his record now 0-3-1 with a 4.71 GAA and .847 save percentage this season. His last start saw Schneider give up six goals on 34 shots, but surprisingly, things got worse for the veteran netminder Wednesday night. Schneider should be dropped in all formats, as his struggles make him unplayable in fantasy.
