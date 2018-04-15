Devils' Cory Schneider: Appears in relief
Schneider appeared in relief in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2 of their series. He stopped all 10 shots he faced and picked up an assist.
Schneider went in late in the second and looked solid. He did take a chop to the back of his mask in the third, but shook it off. Still, Keith Kinkaid couldn't be faulted for any of the five goals he allowed, so there's a strong chance Double-K will be back in the paint in Game 3.
