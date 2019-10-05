Devils' Cory Schneider: Available if needed against Buffalo

Schneider exited Friday's loss to the Jets due to lower-body cramping, but he'll be available for Saturday's matchup with Buffalo if necessary.

Schneider almost certainly won't get the nod for Saturday's road game against the Sabres, but the veteran netminder will likely be back in action Wednesday against the Flyers. The 33-year-old American turned aside 19 of 21 shots in Friday's contest before being replaced by MacKenzie Blackwood.