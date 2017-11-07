Devils' Cory Schneider: Back between pipes

Schneider will start in goal against the visiting Blues on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Since his activation from injured reserve after experiencing a lower-body injury, Schneider has sandwiched gone 2-1-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .930 save percentage. A shutout against the Canucks last Wednesday favorably skewed those numbers, though, and now Schneider has to stop a St. Louis squad that has gone 7-2-1 in its past 10 games to remain atop the Central Division standings.