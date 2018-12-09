Devils' Cory Schneider: Back in goal Sunday

Schneider will draw the road start against the Ducks on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

This will be Schneider's first start since he coughed up five goals on 35 shots in a Nov. 25 road clash with the Lightning. He faced that same team last Monday, permitting one goal on six shots in a backup capacity. A fading fantasy asset who's lost his starting role to Keith Kinkaid, Schneider will look to get back on track against a Ducks team that has gone 7-2-1 in its past 10 games but does have a minus-14 goal differential on the season.