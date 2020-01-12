Devils' Cory Schneider: Back with big club

The Devils recalled Schneider from AHL Binghamton on Sunday.

Schneider was waived by the Devils on Nov. 18, and after clearing waivers, has spent the season with the minor-league affiliate. Schneider has won his past four starts, accumulated a 1.22 GAA and .955 save percentage over that span. With MacKenzie Blackwood (upper body) iffy for Sunday's game against Toronto, Schneider could draw into the lineup in his absence.