Devils' Cory Schneider: Back with big club
The Devils recalled Schneider from AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
Schneider was waived by the Devils on Nov. 18, and after clearing waivers, has spent the season with the minor-league affiliate. Schneider has won his past four starts, accumulated a 1.22 GAA and .955 save percentage over that span. With MacKenzie Blackwood (upper body) iffy for Sunday's game against Toronto, Schneider could draw into the lineup in his absence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.