Devils' Cory Schneider: Bags first win of 2019-20

Schneider stopped 27 of 28 shots during a 4-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

The snake-bitten veteran finally found his way into the win column. Schneider now owns a 1-6-1 record in 2019-20. While Tuesday's result is encouraging the 33-year-old, Schneider is not trustworthy in fantasy and should remain far away from starting lineups.

