Devils' Cory Schneider: Beast mode delivers win

Schneider made 39 saves Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

He was an absolute beast in the second period, stopping 21 of 22 shots. Schneider is 7-1-1 in his last nine starts; he has allowed two or fewer goals in six of those games. He's delivering in the blue paint.

