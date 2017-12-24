Devils' Cory Schneider: Beast mode delivers win
Schneider made 39 saves Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
He was an absolute beast in the second period, stopping 21 of 22 shots. Schneider is 7-1-1 in his last nine starts; he has allowed two or fewer goals in six of those games. He's delivering in the blue paint.
